Powerball drawing up to 540 million dollars

People have the chance to win more than half a billion dollars with the Powerball.

$540 million dollars is what people might get if they win the Powerball.

We spoke to a few people buying their ticket at Kellys Korner Convenient Store to hopefully win more than half a billion dollars.

“I’d give it out to a lot of my family. That is the main thing, or maybe find a place in Colorado. We are big skiers my wife and I. We’d like to buy a house. That’s the dream,” said Jim Bowen, Erie Resident.

Erie Resident Philip Guzowski said that if he wins he is helping his family members and retiring.

The lucky numbers will be announced tonight, January 3rd on JET 24 at 11:20 p.m.