The Powerball is up to $1.9 billion and local hopefuls are dreaming in case they’re the winner.

We caught up with people buying their tickets ahead of Monday’s Powerball drawing. The jackpot is the largest in Powerball history and has been growing for the past three months.

Many said they would retire, quit their jobs, or go on a shopping spree.

“Travel throughout the United States to see all the sights. We have 50 states, we kind of need to see them all. The Virgin Islands and everything that’s related to the United States,” said Donnie Krepps, Erie resident.

Monday’s drawing takes place on JET 24 Action News at 11:20 p.m. According to the Powerball website, the odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million.