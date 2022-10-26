The Powerball lottery is up to more than $700 million this week making it the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot in history and the eighth-largest of any lottery.

On Wednesday, Erie residents and lottery retailers chimed in on the massive fortune up for grabs. The jackpot prize for the Powerball has been rising over the past few weeks after not being claimed by a winner.

There have been 35 drawings of the Powerball since the last winner claimed their grand prize, and because of that, the lottery amount has risen to an estimated $700 million. This is the largest jackpot of 2022, and some Erie residents are eager to take a possibly life-changing chance.

We asked people buying in on the hype what they would do if they won.

“Share it. Everybody around me would be rich. Nobody would be poor around me. But I would make sure my family is ok,” said Henrietta Gore, Harborcreek resident.

“First thing is my husband would retire, I may or may not go back to work, do some traveling,” said Judy, Harborcreek resident.

The owner of Kelley’s Korner Market in Harborcreek said that lottery tickets have made up a large portion of his business for 49 years, and he always has players coming in and buying tickets.

He noted that when jackpots like this come around, it brings in many different kinds of players; some experienced participants as well as newcomers hoping to get lucky.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“Yeah, a lot of people who’ve never played will come out for the big jackpots and a lot of people will pull money together with family or work people. So we do see a lot of people who really don’t even know how to play Powerball, but they know they have to put a couple of dollars on it,” said Bill Rose, owner, Kelley’s Korner Market.