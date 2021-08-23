Powerball: New weekly Monday drawings to begin

Pennsylvania Lottery players will now have an extra chance to play Powerball.

New weekly Monday drawings will begin on Monday, August 23, 2021. The new Monday drawings will be in addition to the drawings already held on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

“By adding the Monday night drawing we expect to see faster-growing jackpots, and in turn, an increase in sales as we attract new players,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “And that’s good news for Pennsylvania seniors, who benefit from vital, life-sustaining programs that the Lottery funds.”

Also beginning Monday, Powerball players will be able to add Double Play to their purchase for an additional $1 per play. Double Play gives players another chance to win with their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing, with a top cash prize of $10 million.

The Double Play drawing will be held after every Powerball drawing. Players will play the same set of numbers in both the main Powerball drawing and Double Play drawing. Powerball tickets that include the Double Play add-on will be eligible to win prizes in both drawings.

The Double Play drawing will not be televised, but will be streamed live on Powerball.com and available to watch on the PA Lottery’s website.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, adding a third drawing day will not change the Powerball game odds or cash prizes. Players will continue to choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26.

The Power Play add-on feature will also continue to be available for an additional $1 per play, and will only apply to prizes won in the Powerball drawing.

All 48 U.S. lotteries will sell tickets for the Powerball drawing on Monday nights. The number of advance draws available will change from 26 draws to 20 draws.

For more information, visit palottery.com.

