Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold at Titusville Giant Eagle

A Giant Eagle in Crawford County sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000.

The Giant Eagle at 110 S. Martin St. in Titusville has earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 05-08-17-27-28, and the red Powerball 14 to win $150,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three.

The winner/s are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.

A jackpot-winning Powerball ticket for the January 23 drawing was sold in New Jersey. The jackpot-winning ticket was worth an estimated annuity value of $23.2 million or $17.3 million cash. This was the second time the Powerball jackpot was hit this past week – a $731.1 million Powerball jackpot was won by a single ticket in Maryland in the January 20 drawing.

The Powerball® jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $20 million, or $15 million cash, for the next drawing on Wednesday, January 27.

You must be 18 or older to play.