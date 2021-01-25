Powerball ticket worth $150,000 sold at Titusville Giant Eagle

PA Lottery

A Giant Eagle in Crawford County sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000.

The Giant Eagle at 110 S. Martin St. in Titusville has earned a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 05-08-17-27-28, and the red Powerball 14 to win $150,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three.

The winner/s are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated.

A jackpot-winning Powerball ticket for the January 23 drawing was sold in New Jersey. The jackpot-winning ticket was worth an estimated annuity value of $23.2 million or $17.3 million cash. This was the second time the Powerball jackpot was hit this past week – a $731.1 million Powerball jackpot was won by a single ticket in Maryland in the January 20 drawing.

The Powerball® jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $20 million, or $15 million cash, for the next drawing on Wednesday, January 27.

You must be 18 or older to play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

