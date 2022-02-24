Many families in Erie are left worried about their loved ones in Ukraine. On Thursday evening, the First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church held a prayer service.

For the Ukrainian people in the community, it’s like living in a nightmare just waiting for it to end and fearing for the lives of their loved ones living in Ukraine.

“Of course, I am worried for my cousins. I still have cousins that are around my age and I’m worried for them,” said Ruvim Bogdanets, Family in Ukraine.

To support one another during this time, the pastor at the First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church created a special service open to the public.

“We know the army can do a lot, but prayer can do truly everything,” said Volodymyr Snitko, Pastor of First Ukrainian Pentecostal Church.

The pastor says it will be a longer prayer and service.

“Our request to God is that the war will end and we feel bad and our heart is bleeding for both sides, Russians and Ukrainians,” Pastor Snitko said.

People say all they can do right now for their families in Ukraine is pray.

“We are afraid for them and trying to help them out as much as we can. We are just praying and hoping this is all going to be over soon,” said Ella Snitko, Family in Ukraine.

“All we can do is pray, that is all we can do. Everything is in God’s hands, but all we can do is pray,” said Tamara Melmek, Family in Ukraine.

The pastor says he is encouraging everyone to pray and for anyone wanting to join, one of the services is open to the public.