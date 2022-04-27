(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A prayer vigil will be held for Antonio “Espn” Romellz Yarger Jr., the 7-year-old who died after being shot earlier this month.

The vigil will be held at 5:15 p.m. on May 3 at the 2100 block of Downing Avenue at the corner of Fairmount Parkway in Erie.

The vigil is a “Take Back the Site” event led by the Benedictine Sisters of Erie and Oblates, the Sisters of St. Joseph, Argégées and Associates, and the Sisters of Mercy and Associates. It aims to “reclaim the place where violence has occurred.” During the vigil, the sisters and participants will “pray for all people who are harmed by violence, both victims and perpetrators.” The organizers are asking people to wear masks if they attend.

Yarger Jr. was shot in the head while walking with a group of his friends on April 14 in Erie. He died on April 18. Police are continuing to investigate the shooting.