Prayer Vigil held for Edward James Bishop, Erie man fatally stabbed in July

Family and Friends gathered to remember a man who was fatally stabbed in Erie earlier last month.

A Prayer Vigil was held for Edward James Bishop, the 20-year-old who passed away on Wallace Street on July 13th.

Bishops death was ruled a homicide after the autopsy was completed by Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook.

Police were told that a confrontation happened between 17-year-old Desean Jones and Bishop where Jones had allegedly stabbed Bishop.

According to Erie Police, Jones was arraigned and charged with criminal homicide.

“I had the opportunity to speak with Eddy’s mom. Clearly when you lose a child I can’t begin to even know what it feels like. I think it’s probably going to take a very long time for her to be able to come to terms,” said Betsy Wiest, Social Justice Coordinator, Sisters of St. Joseph.

The Benedictine Sisters of Erie joined the Sisters of Saint Joseph in hosting the event.