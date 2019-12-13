Prayer vigil held for immigrant children Thursday evening

A prayer vigil was held to raise awareness for immigrant children.

Members of a variety of local Catholic groups in Erie organized the event to raise awareness to the issue. More than two dozen people joined together outside the Federal Courthouse to join together in unity of song and prayer.

“This is something that affects all of us,” said Patrice Swick of the Catholic Diocese of Erie. “This is not something that we can ignore, it’s not something that we can put the blinders on. It affects everyone.”

To conclude the ceremony, organizers asked those in attendance to make a call to action by either reaching out to Senator Pat Toomey’s office or Representative Mike Kelly’s office