(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A prayer vigil is planned for the site of a recent murder in Erie.

Noah King, 21, was shot in the chest on Sunday, Jan. 15, at Buffalo Road and Downing Avenue in the parking lot of Rodger Young Park. The gunshot killed him.

Shortly after, Michael Ochrang, 25, was arrested and faces a list of charges including aggravated assault, carrying a firearm without a license, possessing instruments of a crime, and recklessly endangering another person. A third-degree murder charge was added during a preliminary hearing on Feb. 22.

The Benedictine Sisters of Erie and Oblates, Sisters of St. Joseph, Agrégées and Associates, and Sisters of Mercy and Associates will host a Take Back the Site prayer vigil at 5:15 p.m. on March 27 at Rodger Young Park, Buffalo Road and Downing Avenue, in Erie.

“We reclaim the place where violence has occurred. We pray for all people who are harmed by violence, both victims and perpetrators,” said a flier from the vigil hosts. “We believe that a nonviolent way of life is possible.”