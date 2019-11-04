Pre-Election get-together at Holy Trinity Parish

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The Holy Trinity Usher’s Society Guys and Gals held a pre-election get together Sunday night.

An introduction of the candidates was done during the event. The get together is a way for people to get to know the candidates before the election. Candidates were given an equal amount of time to go on stage and talk about what they are passionate about.

“I’m both nervous and excited,” said Michael Keys, candidate for Erie City Council. “I should say I’m cautiously optimistic. We’ve ran a really really good campaign.”

Funds from this event will benefit the Holy Trinity Parish