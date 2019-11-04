Pre-Election get-together at Holy Trinity Parish

The Holy Trinity Usher’s Society Guys and Gals held a pre-election get together Sunday night.
An introduction of the candidates was done during the event. The get together is a way for people to get to know the candidates before the election. Candidates were given an equal amount of time to go on stage and talk about what they are passionate about.
“I’m both nervous and excited,” said Michael Keys, candidate for Erie City Council. “I should say I’m cautiously optimistic. We’ve ran a really really good campaign.”
Funds from this event will benefit the Holy Trinity Parish