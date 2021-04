Pre-K and Kindergarten enrollment for the 2021/22 school year is now open for kids in the Erie School District.

Children entering pre-kindergarten must be age 4 before September 1, 2021. Children entering kindergarten must be age 5 before September 1, 2021.

For the 2021-2022 school year, the district will also offer a limited number of seats in the program to children who are 3-years-old before Sept. 1, 2021.

Visit eriesd.org/registration to enroll your child.