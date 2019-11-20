Pre-trial motion takes place today for man accused of attempted murder

A man accused of attempted murder was back in court today for a pre-trial motion hearing.

According to police, 23-year-old Keith Williams fired shots at a crowd outside of the former 901 Sports Bar and Grill in July of 2018.

Two women were struck by the bullets.

Today, Williams’ defense attorney attempted to get a video confession from Erie Police dismissed so it wouldn’t be used in the trial.

He claims his client was under the influence of marijuana when the video confession was recorded.

The prosecution is attempting to combat that claim by having an Erie Police Detective testify to Williams’ state of mind during the interview.