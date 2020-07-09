Predator hunters licensed to now use thermal and night vision equipment in Pennsylvania

Legislation to allow hunters of predatory animals to use thermal and night vision equipment is now law in Pennsylvania.

This legislation, House Bill 1188, was sponsored by Rep. Parke Wentling.

“Relaxing restrictions on the use of thermal imaging and night vision equipment has the potential to usher in a new frontier of predator hunting throughout Pennsylvania,” said Wentling. “As many experts have made clear throughout the legislative process, the legal use of this equipment is a monumental game changer in ensuring maximum safety for predator hunters and effectively keeping predator populations in check to better protect preyed-upon wildlife, livestock, pets and personal property.”

Act 41 of 2020 amends the Game and Wildlife Code by removing the statutory restriction on the use of a sight or scope that can transmit or project light, infrared, ultraviolet, radio, thermal, ultrasonic, particle, or any other beam outside of a sight or scope onto a target.

Mick Borland, a predator hunter from Platea, brought the need for this thermal and night vision equipment to the attention of Rep. Wentling.

“I applaud Rep. Wentling for authoring legislation to expand the possibilities for predator hunters to more effectively hunt at night and dramatically level the playing field between predator species and prey.” Borland said.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is responsible for regulating the use of thermal and night vision equipment.