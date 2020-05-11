Preliminary hearing held for April stabbing, defense claims it was a matter of self-defense

1  of  4
A preliminary hearing was held for an April stabbing that killed one man. The defense however said that this was a matter of self-defense.

Delores White appeared via video conferences in front of Judge Sue Mack.

On April 14th, White stabbed 35-year-old Khalil Reynolds in order to protect her daughter.

According to the 67-year-old’s lawyer Eric Hackwelder, Reynolds was not wanted at the East Lake Road house when he started to attack White’s daughter. This led to White picking up a knife and stabbing Reynolds.

“For that to happen in front of her own eyes, she’d simply had enough of it. She has no prior record. She’s never been in trouble before. She’s been retired. She worked from Michigan National Guard. She’s been an exemplary citizen her whole life,” said Hackwelder.

White is currently in the Erie County Prison being held without bail. Hackwelder plans to file a motion for bond.

