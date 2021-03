A Union City man is facing homicide charges from a shooting back in January 2021.

During a preliminary hearing, 51-year old Jeffery Briggs of Steuben Township appeared via video conferencing for charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

Briggs is being accused of fatally shooting 48-year old John Robinson in the 16000 block of Parker Road in Union City.

State prosecutors called multiple Pennsylvania State Police witnesses to the stand.