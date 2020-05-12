Preliminary hearing held for woman charged in fatal April stabbing

A preliminary hearing was held for a woman charged in an April stabbing that killed one man. The defense, however, says it was self-defense.

Delores White appeared via video conference in front of Judge Sue Mack saying she stabbed 35-year-old Khalil Reynolds on April 14th to protect her daughter.

According to the 67-year-old’s lawyer Eric Hackwelder, Reynolds was not wanted at the East Lake Road house when he started to attack White’s daughter, which led to White picking up a knife and stabbing Reynolds.

“For that to happen in front of her own eyes, she’d simply had enough of it. She has no prior record. She’s never been in trouble before. She’s been retired. She worked for the Michigan National Guard. She’s been an exemplary citizen her entire life,” said Eric Hackwelder, White’s defense lawyer.

White is currently being held in the Erie County Prison without bail. Hackwelder plans to file a motion for bond.