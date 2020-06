A federal court hearing is now scheduled for Friday morning for the man charged with rioting and setting fire to a downtown coffee shop.

28-year-old Melquan Barnett learned that during a detention hearing as prosecutors look to keep him in jail until his trial.

He is being charged federally with starting a fire at Ember + Forge during the rioting that took place the night of May 30th. He is also charged with felony rioting and other crimes.

His preliminary hearing will take place on Friday.