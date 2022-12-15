The preliminary hearing has been waived for an Erie teen charged with the alleged killing of his 14-year-old girlfriend in late October.

According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Reily Shearer, 16, waived his preliminary hearing on Thursday on 10 criminal charges filed by the Erie Police.

The charges include involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor, two felony counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Shearer, who was charged as an adult, remains free on a $250,000 unsecured bond.