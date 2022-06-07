Cathedral Prep and Villa Maria schools will consolidate in the fall of 2022.

Both boys and girls will attend the same high school with a brand new addition to the building.

Renovations will include the new Salata Technology and Innovation Center, which will serve as the new gateway to the school.

“We have more room to accommodate more students, which is really exciting. At the same time, we’re working on those curricular pieces to make sure that our students are more prepared for college than they ever have been before,” said William Pituch, Vice President, Academics and Student Affairs.

It’s a three-story, 35,000 square foot addition to the building that will focus on science, technology, engineering, arts and math programs.

Administrators said the two schools have been in the co-campus model for more than a decade and they’re taking more steps to prepare for the merge.

“Some of our more senior faculty from both campuses are going to have to adjust and change. Many of them have previous backgrounds from coed teaching experiences. We’ve already had some workshops, campus swaps and things like that,” Pituch said.

Anthony Frisini, a junior at Cathedral Prep, said he’s excited about these improvements and eager to return when it is complete in the fall.

“Everybody’s pretty much excited. We’re all looking forward to the new building, coming together with our sisters because we’ve always been together but never in the same building. We’re looking forward to that,” said Anthony Frisini, junior at Cathedral Prep. “I think it’s going to further enhance our education and allow us to be one of the top schools in the state.”