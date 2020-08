Local high schools honor senior theater students with a “Senior Bow”

The Prep-Villa season was cancelled, as many others were due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the shows not going on, the schools came up with a way to honor the seniors with a new twist on the traditional senior bow.

For two night this week, senior students performed at Frontier Park to large crowds. The students working on the concert got to perform one last time before heading off to college.