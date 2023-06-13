Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority’s (EMTA) second annual 14th Fest is returning to Erie with family-friendly fun for all!

Jeremy Peterson, the CEO of EMTA, said the fest began last year with the unveiling of their building and then turned into a celebration.

He added EMTA is kicking off summer in Erie with help from the Erie Downtown Partnership with another celebration to bring the community together.

This year’s fest will have the same amount of vendors as last year with food choices ranging from barbecue to pizza, beverages, and live music from Small Town Revolution followed by The Groove at 8 p.m.

Peterson said 14th Fest is an effort to bring the community to mid-city and see all that is happening.

“A lot of the focus, normally, is usually further downtown at the foot of State Street in Perry Square, that sort of thing. We’ve created a lot of vibrancy in mid-city and developed this area quite a bit, and we want to welcome people here. This is still part of downtown and invite them here to see what we have to offer here in the mid-city district because there’s a lot going on,” said Peterson.

A mural will be unveiled at 3 p.m. with awards given out to employees of EMTA. 14th Fest officially kicks off at 5:30 p.m. between French and Holland streets.