Preparation for demolition on the former Roosevelt Middle School building is underway.

For more than a month Empire Contracting removed asbestos from the building.

Last week Erie School District met with contractors to discuss the start day of demolition.

Temporary fencing will be set up around the building on September 15th followed by the demolition on September 21st.

Contractors are expected to go through the building and find anything that can be salvaged or recycled.

“We don’t have any plans for the property. We know that the building in itself wasn’t really doing anything and actually the property value is worth more without the building. That property is up for sale,” said Neal Brockman, Executive Director of Operations for the Erie School District.

The school district has received two offers for the land where the former building sits.