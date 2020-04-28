1  of  2
Preparations are underway for Pennsylvania Primary which is now moved to June 2nd

Preparations are already underway for Pennsylvania’s primary election.

Jim Wertz, Erie County Democratic Chairman said while Pennsylvania has a later primary, the state often gets cut out of the heated races early on.

This is coming after Senator Bernie Sanders ended his presidential run.

Another change in this years election is mail in absentee ballots. More than 600,000 voters are requesting mail in or absentee ballots for the June 2nd election.

Mail in ballots could become an important tool for voting as we continue to face the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The challenge for us now is getting the word out to voters, making sure that everyone knows they have this option available for them. So if they’re concerned about getting to a polling place being around other people, perhaps on election day that the mail in ballot is now an option,” said Jim Wertz, Chairman of the Erie County Democratic Party.

