Last minute preparations are underway before work begins to build a new Sonic Drive-In at the Millcreek Mall.

Final measurements were taken today and some of the heavy equipment moved into place. The plan is to build a 3200 square foot drive-through restaurant on the site of the former Sears Auto Center, which has already been cleared.

We’re not sure yet when the restaurant will open. Stay tuned to JET 24 Action News for more.