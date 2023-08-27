The 138th Erie County Fair kicks off in Wattsburg Monday and the community has been busy setting up for festivities.

Vendors were busy getting their tents and booths all ready for fair-goers while others who hoped to enter their animals in for competition registered.

Participants in the fair’s queen and princess contests also prepared for competition.

The Erie County Fair runs from August 28 through September 2. Gates open for the public at noon with harness racing to follow at 1 p.m., rides open up at 5 P.M.

For a full list of events scheduled throughout the week, click here.