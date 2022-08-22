Tall Ships Erie is around the corner. Crew members said that there is still time to get in on the fun.

Here is more on how you can participate and what can be expected of this year.

Tall Ships Erie is returning later this week with new additions in the water, on the Bayfront, and in Downtown Erie for tourists.

Tall Ships Erie kicks off on Thursday and pieces are being set in place to welcome visitors and residents to the event.

“We have our ticket booths, we have stations set up, all the different lines, we have our signage so we start putting the pieces everyone’s going to see when they actually arrive down here,” said William Sabatini, Fleet Captain at Flagship Niagara League.

Sabatini said that the Pride of Baltimore II will be back for the first time since 2016 alongside the U.S. Brig Niagara, Lettie G. Howie, and a fleet of other ships.

Visitors can also expect new additions this year.

“The one thing that we’ve added that’s a little bit new is the Bayfront Maritime Center is part of the event now. So porcupine is still inside under construction so people will actually be able to see the progress that’s been made there, and the whole kids zone is going to be at the Bayfront Maritime Center,” said Sabatini.

Tall Ships Erie is also expected to make an impact in the local economy.

The revitalization of downtown and the Bayfront will provide more activities for tourists to benefit from.

“We’re finding that with visitors that have been coming in all summer are finding that there’s some additional places to dine at. There’s also the activity taking place along State Street and throughout the entire county,” said John Oliver, President and CEO of VisitErie.

Tall Ships Erie not only supports the ships in Erie, but all businesses in the community.

“The wineries, the ale trail, those are all activities that are moving people around the county so that more than just Downtown area or just at the entrance to the Peninsula benefits from visitors,” said Oliver.

Sabatini said that tickets are still available for people to participate in the Parade of Sail.

You can purchase tickets here.