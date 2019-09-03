Preparations continue at Presque Isle for Barber Beast on the Bay

The Seventh Annual Barber Beast on the Bay will take place Saturday at Presque Isle State Park.

We are just days away from this year’s obstacle course and organizers are already hard at work preparing for the Beast this weekend.

More than 30 obstacles are going to be set up at the beaches of Presque Isle as athletes will prepare to run, jump and climb at this year’s Beast on the Bay, all for a great cause. Builders are already installing obstacles throughout Presque Isle State Park.

“Over the last week, it’s been pretty much inventory,” said Jake Binney, beast builder. “This past Friday, everything got loaded onto all the trucks and trailers so it was all ready to roll out. We kind of had a nice easy weekend. Just waiting for set up today.”

More than 1,400 people are expected to take part in this year’s course. The event helps raise money for children and adults with disabilities and behavioral health challenges at the Barber National Institute. Because of flooding on Presque Isle, there will also be some changes to this year’s course.

“Upper body strength is going to be required,” said Andy Zimmerman, Code Enforcement Officer of the City of Erie. “As you know, because the water levels we have to change the course a little bit so it’s a little bit different, but not too bad.”

There are four new obstacles that will be on Beach 6, including— the stairway to heaven, the rings of fire, and the iron curtain.

“The fourth, called the tail of the beast, is new this year. We’re really excited about that location,” said Laura Schaff, event director. “They’re going to get a great view down here at Presque Isle.”

Builders are looking to complete the final touches of the obstacles by Thursday. The adaptive course for those with special needs disabilities will also be installed on Thursday.

If you’re still looking to take part in the event, there’s still time to sign up at the Barber National Institutes website. Organizers of the event are still looking for additional volunteers for this year’s event.