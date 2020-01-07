Preparations for 2020 census underway

With the 2020 census coming up in April, preparations are already underway.

Staff members are already out educating on the importance of responding to the census.

Feedback is used for government representation and funding information for the community.

The census can be completed by telephone, online, on paper, or with a staff member going door to door.

Also as part of the preparations, more staff is needed. People are encouraged to apply.

“They are hiring right now, so we want to encourage everybody to go to 2020census.gov/jobs. If you go to that website, you can see all the information on a job, what’s available, what’s here in our area, and apply,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D), City of Erie.

