Preparations for Erie’s community college move in a positive direction.

During the college’s special meeting, board members met with Elizabeth Bolden, President of the Pennsylvania Commission for Community Colleges.

Bolden is expected to discuss the highlights and impacts that community colleges across the commonwealth have on the economy.

Erie Board Members expect to start conversations on who the community college president could be as well as the director of academic affairs.

“There’s considerable resources at the community college commission. They are the interface of all PA colleges. We have a nice outpouring of support,” said Ron Dinacola, Chairman of Erie Community College.

The board also is expected to approve a four million dollar budget for the 2021 year.