Preparations for “Operation Christmas Child” has started at Grace Church

Volunteers are preparing for the September packing session for annual “Operation Christmas Child.”

Christmas is still 6 months away but volunteers at Grace Church are gearing up in preparations. The Northwest PA Operation Christmas child area team assembled jump ropes and school packs to put towards operation Christmas child. The group plans to fill 22,000 shoe box gifts September 13th and 14th at their 11th annual community wide packing party.

“We fill a regular size shoe box with school supplies, hygiene items, clothing items, and stuffed animal or ball they are sent to children around the world just to let them know that someone is thinking about them,” said Pam Niedhammer,Northwestern Media Support.