Preparations nearly complete for Downtown Erie’s Flagship City Food Hall

Preparations for Erie’s first food hall are almost complete. Flagship City Food Hall will open later this month.

A food hall created by the Erie Downtown Development Corporation on North Park Row is opening November 22nd. The CEO says the Flagship City Food Hall will be open to the community just before Thanksgiving, including nine different vendors as well as a bar.

The CEO says a lot of work has gone into this project and the vendors are meeting on a weekly basis to prepare for opening day.

“This is going to be the community dining room. We’ve got nine of Erie’s diverse culinary talent under one roof, seating for 160, so there’s something for everyone. Bring your family, bring your friends, your co-workers and just enjoy Flagship City Food Hall,” said John Persinger, CEO of the Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

The former bus station on North Park Row is also undergoing renovations. The EDDC is working with the state historic preservation office to go over plans for the property.

