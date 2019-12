Things are beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the heart of downtown Erie.

City crews are getting Perry Square ready for this Friday’s Downtown d’Lights festivities.

The lighting of the tree Friday night will officially kick off the holiday for the city. Hundreds are expected at the event.

There will be plenty for all ages to enjoy at this family-fun event.

The lighting of the tree will take place just after 6 p.m. on Friday.