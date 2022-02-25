Preparations for the 2022 St. Patrick’s Day Parade are underway and organizers are seeking new participants.

The Erie Downtown Partnership has taken over operations for the St. Patrick’s Day parade that will happen on Saturday, March 12.

The parade will go from 10th Street to 4th Street with events in the park, and local businesses will be open, offering specials throughout downtown Erie.

Attendees can also listen to live entertainment on the stage.

The parade has received an influx of participants signing up, and organizers are looking for more to make the event bigger and better.

“We’re putting it out there for other organizations in the community, schools, bands, dance troupes, etc. If you want to participate, we’re open to new participants this year as well,” said Dave Tamulonis, Events and Marketing Manager at Erie Downtown Partnership.

For more information on becoming a participant in this year’s parade, click here.