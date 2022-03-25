Preparations for the Erie Home & Garden Expo are underway at the Bayfront Convention Center.

Spring has sprung inside the Bayfront Convention Center showroom with exhibits to show different methods to improve your home.

Those attending can expect to see a new feature this year called the “backyard bungalow” that takes a shed and turns it into a backyard escape, where half is an office set up, and the other half is an exercise room.

Promoters are excited to be back in action with their 5th Home & Garden Expo.

“It is so great to be walking around, no snow on the ground. This is our 5th show this year after the pandemic, and attendance has been strong at every show. A lot of people are really excited about coming out, getting off the couch, actually seeing each other’s faces and talking. It’s just really great to be around,” said Mark Concilla, show promoter, Bayfront Convention Center.

The event will take place March 25-27, 2022.