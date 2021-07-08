Preparations underway for Assumption Greek Orthodox Church Greek Fest

Greek Fest starts Friday at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church. Organizers are ready to welcome back crowds, but not quite ready to go back to the pre-pandemic party.

The volunteers were wondering hard today getting the tents set up outside for people because this year is a walk through the food will be stationed here under the tents and you can take it to go. This is a huge difference from last year’s drive-thru only event.

Baklava and other delicious Greek food returns this year, but the set up looks a little different. It’s a walk through take out event outside so you can look at all the options before deciding. There are no dine-in options.

“It’s not our full-blown festival. They will park in the church parking lot and everything like we have in years past. We were going to use West Lake, but West Lake is busy with construction.” said Jerome Simon, President of Assumption Greek Orthodox Church.

Folks remember last year’s drive-thru only festival with cars lined up bumper to bumper. The same huge turn out is expected this year, which is why volunteers worked hard Thursday preparing trays of food and setting up tents.

“I brought food in from the back to bring to the table so they can come in and cook it.” said Nicholas Meeker, member of Assumption Greek Orthodox Church.

Organizers say there is one special addition to this year’s menu.

“We’ve added one item to our menu and that’s the Moussaka. A lot of people like that but we’ve tried to limit the menu, so people can get in and out.” Simon said.

Since visitors to the fest are taking the food home as well, the portions are bigger than one serving.

“A lot of the things are basically two servings, most of the stuff, the lamb dinner and the chicken dinner and those are single servings. The Moussaka and the Spanakopita, those are all two servings.” Simon said.

The Greek Festival takes place Friday and Saturday from 12:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m.

