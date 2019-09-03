Preparations underway for Barber Beast on the Bay

The 7th Annual Barber Beast on the Bay will take place at Presque Isle State Park this Saturday.

Participants will face 10 miles of obstacles along the parks sand, water, and trails. An adaptive course is also available.

Crews will begin setting up those obstacles today for this weekend’s event. More than 30 obstacles will make up the course.

This is the seventh year the Beast is taking place to raise money for the Barber National Institute.

You can find more information on the Barber Beast on the Bay website https://www.barberbeast.org/.