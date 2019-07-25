Preparations underway for Discover Presque Isle

Preparations are nearly complete for this years Discover Presque Isle, the main fundraiser and festival at Presque Isle State Park.

The festival is set to run Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. There will be kite flights, beach volleyball, bonfires, and of course the festival craft village, where are artists to display their wares.

“My husband is an oil painter. We print from his paintings, and we come out here when we’re going to display at Presque Isle. We come out in the spring time and we paint. It’s just a great place to be,” said Marian Paluh, Artist.

For a complete list of events for this years Discover Presque Isle you can visit www.discoverpi.com/events.