Preparations underway for Downtown D’Lights

Work is underway for an annual Christmas tradition in downtown Erie.

Hundreds of feet of garland and small trees are being set up today in Perry Square. It’s all in preparation for Downtown D’Lights.

Crews say getting a head start on the decorations really pays off once the switch is flipped and the lights are shining bright.

“It’s exciting to be a part of an event like this. We enjoy it; we come down with our families, light up the night, and enjoy the festivities and the beautiful lights,” said Matthew Kelly, Production Supervisor.

Downtown D’Lights will light up Perry Square on December 6th.