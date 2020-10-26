Preparing for Election Day in Erie County

The race to the White House is underway as Erie County residents prepare to cast their votes with some changes in mind.

John Gosnell, Waterford resident voting in-person says, “As long as everybody wears their masks, stays safe, I have no problem with it. It our right to vote.”

Members of the Erie County Board of Elections are working around the clock to prepare for Election Day.

Carl Anderson, Erie County Councilman says, “Pens will be provided, everything is wiped down, sanitized after every voter, the desktop you vote on will be wiped down.”

Councilman Anderson says more than 200,000 Erie County residents are registered to vote. It’s anticipated about forty-five percent of residents will vote by mail and about fifty-five residents will vote in-person.

Some Erie County residents are relying on mail-in ballots as a safety measure.

Nick Woll, Erie resident voting by mail says, “During a time like this, it’s best to vote by mail and send it that way I don’t have any worry of it getting lost or anything like that.”

The last day to request a mail-in ballot is Tuesday, October 27th.