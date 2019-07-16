Preparing for upcoming hot temperatures

With the excessive amount of heat moving in, one scare for some homeowners is a higher bill due to air conditioning needs.

However there are some ways you can save. If you’re looking to stay cool at a low cost, buying a fan can be an efficient way to save money. Implementing a window fan will also help bring in cool air from outside during the night.

“What a lot of people forget about though, is their ceiling fans. People in almost every room have a ceiling fan, and you want to have that ceiling fan with the blades turning so it blows the air down,” said Al Kunz, manager of Valu Home Centers.

It is also important to remember to reverse the blades on your fan from the winter season.