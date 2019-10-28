Preparing Victorian Princess and Lettie G. Howard for winter

Winter is just about two months away and two of Erie’s major sailing vessels are already hard at work preparing for the winter season.

Behind the scenes work will begin to maintain the Lettie G. Howard and the Victorian Princess for the 2020 sailing season.

Starr Bodi has more about what’s in store.

Sailing season has just about wrapped up on the Bayfront. There is a lot of work to be done during the off months to maintain the vessels for years to come.

For those of us who call Erie home, we are well aware of all the water entertainment attractions Erie has to offer.

Now that colder weather is approaching, the Lettie G. Howard and the Victorian Princess are already getting ready for winter.

“She will be staying next summer. We’re keeping her here in Erie to perform maintenance and make sure the vessel is ready to go for next summer,” said Captain David Goldman, Lettie G. Howard.

After more than 200 sails and an outpouring of interest in the ship, the Lettie G. Howard will call Erie her home port again for the 2020 season.

While it is months away, the Flagship Niagara League already has plans for next year.

“We’re going to be working more towards corporate sails and getting companies out here to do a lunch and learn on the ship and get their customers, their vendors, their employees, something different and unique,” said William Sabatini, Executive Director, Flagship Niagara.

The Victorian Princess looks to see more growth for the Bayfront economy and the sailing season ahead.

Duryea Gette, Owner of the Victorian Princess, tells us that business boomed this season because of the growth of tourism and interest in the city.

“A lot of people are now walking around down here. We’re always trying to get someone in the kiosk to get business. There’s always tourists that come here,” said Duryea Gette, Owner, Victorian Princess.

The Victorian Princess will wrap up with its last sail this Friday, November 1st. The Victorian Princess and Lettie G. Howard are expected to be back on the water in early spring for another season of nautical entertainment.