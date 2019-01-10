Prep/Villa to offer $3,000 scholarships Video

Two prominent Erie Catholic schools are now joining forces to create what they say is a 'game-changing' scholarship.

Cathedral Preparatory and Villa Maria Academy just announcing that they will be offering a $3,000 scholarship. The scholarship is renewable for four years and will start with the Class of 2019.

The program is being funded fully by a $12 million endowment that the schools are raising through fundraisers and outreach cash gifts. For families to meet the requirements for scholarships, students have to graduate with good standing from a Catholic elementary school and have been enrolled in the Erie Diocese Catholic Education system before graduating the 8th grade.

Father Scott Jabo says that the program is to make Catholic education affordable for all families wishing for a traditional Catholic education.

"As much as we advertise that we have financial aid, people are still not sure they would be eligible for it. This is a bold statement on behalf of Prep and Villa saying that we recognize the needs that are out there, the desire of the families out there to get a good, Catholic education and we’re here to help."

Officials say that $12 million endowment is expected to grow.