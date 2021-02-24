Preservation Erie needs your help to identify abandoned properties that are part of Erie’s historic value.

We spoke with the chair of Preservation Erie on what the plans are to preserve the amount of buildings in Erie County.

We went to North East at one of Erie’s oldest buildings. This is the kind of building that many people in Erie want to preserve since it’s part of the city’s heritage.

In with the old and out with the new. Erie County has a history of many historical properties, factories, houses, and businesses that have been around since the 1800s.

These historic properties have brought so much income to Erie over the decades, but we’re int he 21st century which means things are changing rapidly.

That’s why Preservation Erie wants to hold on to as many properties as possible like this one right here in order to save the history from fading away.

“Pre civil war that was established by an abolishist to establish the neighborhood to free blacks to have a life and he provided a school and church,” said Erin Phillps, Committee Chair for Erie County’s Endangered Properties List.

There are historic places in Erie County that may be dangerously close to being lost.

“You’re losing that piece of history like things that have been there for years and years and years and now they’re going to be gone and replaced with something new. Like it’s nice to have the old and the new,” said Courtney Thompson, Resident.

Many hope that these properties can be protected by the use of local, state and federal resources to help save the historical value.

“When we remove these buildings or alter them then we lose that daily reminder of our city’s history. It’s really a shame,” said Phillps.

In the end they should find a balance with the historic old and the new.

The organization wants you to send them some information on properties that you think should be preserved.

The deadline to send that information is on March 26th. You can find more information here.