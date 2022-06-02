Five Erie County projects designed to highlight history are being given state funding.

The latest round of Keystone Historic Preservation grants include 47 projects in 20 counties.

Below are some Grant Awards for Erie County

City of Erie – $25,000.00

Erie Art Museum- $12,500.00

Girard Borough- $6,375.00

The Presque Isle Light Station- $22,500.00

Union City Borough- $66,375.00