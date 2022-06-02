Five Erie County projects designed to highlight history are being given state funding.
The latest round of Keystone Historic Preservation grants include 47 projects in 20 counties.
Below are some Grant Awards for Erie County
- City of Erie – $25,000.00
- Erie Art Museum- $12,500.00
- Girard Borough- $6,375.00
- The Presque Isle Light Station- $22,500.00
- Union City Borough- $66,375.00
“We are pleased to support these important projects from across the commonwealth. It is rewarding to impact communities in 20 different counties.”Andrea Lowery, PHMC Executive Director