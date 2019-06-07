President attends 75th D-Day Anniversary ceremony

From the northern coast of France this morning, a moving tribute to those on the front lines D-Day, 75 years ago today, those heroes who put their lives on the line for freedom honored by world leaders.

Celebrating the valor and sacrifice of the American and allied troops who fought and died on Normandy’s beaches, President Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania Trump joining French President Emmauel Macro in an emotional tribute on the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The World War II air, sea, and land invasion paved the way for the liberation of western Europe from the Nazis.

The president saying, “To the men who sit behind me and to the boys who rest in the field before me, your example will never grow old.”

Row after row of white crosses; more than 9,000 Americans are buried in this US cemetery, most of whom lost their lives on those nearby beaches.

Trump adding, “You are among the very greatest who will ever live. You’re the pride of our nation.”

The leaders paying their respects overlooking Omaha Beach, where on June 6th, 1944, over 2,000 American troops perished.

Vinnie Unger, from Orlando, did not know how he would feel seeing this cemetery.

“I was wondering how I would react and, really, I was captured. I still am weeping within some because I saw so many young guys that day lost their lives.”

Amid the dignitaries, hundreds of military veterans. Their numbers dwindling, they are being celebrated here as the real VIP’s.

After the ceremony, the president thanked the French leader for inviting him to Normandy, calling their relationship outstanding.

He’ll wrap up his trip in Ireland before heading back to Washington.

