President Biden detailed his “Safer America Plan” aimed at addressing gun crime during a stop in Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 30.

President Biden’s $37 billion proposal, which needs congressional approval, seeks to increase the number of police officers in the country, crackdown on violent crime, and invest in services that address the root cause of crime.

Biden’s visit came as gun violence remains a top concern among Americans headed into November mid-term elections.

According to the gun violence archive, there have been 450 mass shootings in the United States this year.