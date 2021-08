NEW YORK, NY – JULY 6: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a COVID-19 briefing on July 6, 2020 in New York City. On the 128th day since the first confirmed case in New York and on the first day of phase 3 of the reopening, Gov. Cuomo asked New Yorkers to continue to be smart while citing the rise of infections in other states. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden has now called on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign following the report details of sexual harassment allegations.

President Biden said on August 3rd that he believes Governor Cuomo should resign after it was reported by the New York Attorney General’s Office that Cuomo had sexually harassed multiple women.

This is a developing story.