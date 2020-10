According to the campaign, President Donald Trump will be making a campaign stop in Erie.

President Trump will hold a Make America Great Again Rally in Erie on Tuesday, October 20th.

The event is to take place at the Erie International Airport at 7:00 p.m.

Doors open to the event at 4:00 p.m. You can learn more by visiting https://www.donaldjtrump.com/events/

This is a developing story. You can find the latest information anytime on JET 24 Action News and on YourErie.com