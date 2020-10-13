President George W. Bush to headline Jefferson Global Summit XII Speaker Series in May 2021

The Jefferson Educational Society’s Global Summit XII speaker series will be held in May 2021, Jefferson President Ferki Ferati announced today.

George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the United States, will headline the speaker series on Monday, May 17th at the Bayfront Convention Center.

“We are so pleased that all of our speakers have agreed to join us in May after we chose to move the dates of the annual summit from November to May out of an abundance of caution during this time of public health concern with the evolving nature of the COVID-10 pandemic,” Dr. Ferati said. “It was an easy decision for us because there is nothing more important than the health and safety of our supporters, guests, and the thousands of people who attend the Global Summit events each year.”

Global Summit Chairman Steve Scully will appear at several events, and former Pennsylvania Governor and inaugural Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Tom Ridge will take part in President Bush’s program.

Global Summit XII will feature 15 speakers at eight events from May 13th to 21st:

Synthia SAINT JAMES, an American visual artist and author, has been an influential figure in American art for many years. SAINT JAMES paints complex depictions of Black life and enjoys painting her interpretations of the cultural and spirituality of people all over the world. She launched her professional career in 1995 by creating the original cover art of the hardcover edition of Terry McMillian’s book, “Waiting to Exhale.” (May 13, 7:30 p.m., Site TBD)

Clayola Brown and DeWitt Walton will discuss social justice issues. Brown, president of the A. Phillip Randolph Institute, is a civil rights leader and labor activist. Walton, who will moderate, is an Allegheny County Councilman representing District 10. (May 14, 7:30 p.m., Site TBD)

Doris Kearns Goodwin, who appeared at Jefferson Global Summits in 2016 and 2018, most recently released the popular book, Leadership in Turbulent Times, which explores the early development, growth, and exercise of leadership by drawing from the presidents she has studied closely – Abraham Lincoln, Theodore Roosevelt, Franklin D. Roosevelt, and Lyndon B. Johnson. Among her many critically acclaimed books are Team of Rivals (Abraham Lincoln), The Bully Pulpit (Theodore Roosevelt), Lyndon Johnson and the American Dream, and No Ordinary Times: Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt: The Home Front During World War II, for which she won the Pulitzer Prize. (May 16, 6 p.m., Site TBD)

President George W. Bush was most recently in the news with a calming message after the violent death of George Floyd while in police custody and subsequent protests across the country. In a statement with former First Lady Laura Bush on June 2, Mr. Bush called on Americans to find their better selves and urged leaders to spend less time shutting down those who have taken to the streets and more time listening to their message about injustice. After his presidency, Mr. and Mrs. Bush founded the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, Texas. The Bush Center is home to the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum and the George W. Bush Institute, a nonpartisan public policy and leadership development center. (May 17, 7 p.m., Bayfront Convention Center)

First Ladies Panel will discuss the history and roles of First Ladies. Panelists include Barbara Perry, the Gerald L. Baliles Professor and Director of Presidential Studies at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center; Stacy Cordery, New York Times best-selling author and professor at Iowa State University; and Anita McBride, Executive-in-Residence at the Center for Congressional and Presidential Studies in the School of Public Affairs at American University. Perry has written or edited 15 books on presidents, first ladies, the Kennedy family, the Supreme Court, and civil rights and civil liberties. Cordery, a history professor at Iowa State, is the author of four books, including the New York Times best-selling biography, Alice: Alice Roosevelt Longworth, from White House Princess to Washington Power Broker. In addition to her residency at American University, McBride served as the Chief- of- Staff for First Lady Laura Bush. Moderating the panel will be Steve Scully, political editor and host of C-SPAN’s popular daily show, Washington Journal. (May 18, 7:30 p.m., Site TBD)

White House Chiefs of Staff Panel: Andrew Card, Chief of Staff under President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2006, returns to Erie after a Global Summit appearance in 2017. He will be joined by Denis McDonough, who served as Chief of Staff to Barack Obama from 2013 to 2017, and Thomas F. “Mack” McLarty, who served as President Bill Clinton’s first White House Chief of Staff from 1993 to 1994. Moderating the panel will be Steve Scully. (May 19, 7:30 p.m., Site TBD)

Jeffrey Rosen is an American academic, author, and commentator on legal affairs. He is a Professor of Law at George Washington University, a contributing editor at The Atlantic, and has served as president and CEO of the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia since 2013. (May 20, 7:30 p.m., Site TBD)

Robert Pape, an Erie native, is a political scientist who specializes in international security affairs, specifically air power, suicide terrorism, and economic sanctions. He is a professor of Political Science at the University of Chicago and founder and director of the Chicago Project on Security and Terrorism (CPOST). Pape will receive the Thomas B. Hagen Dignitas Award. (May 21, 7:30 p.m., Site TBD)

Tickets for all events are on sale now on the Jefferson’s website www.JESerie.org. Ticket’s start at $25 for all events, and, as in previous years, all students will be admitted free with pre-registration through the Jefferson.